2022 Porsche 911 update finally includes Android Auto

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche announced a number of tech updates for the 911 lineup on Tuesday, and one of the additions is something we've wanted for a while: Android Auto. Yes, the Porsche Communication Management infotainment system will finally support this smartphone compatibility, though it's an update that'll be limited to the 911 for now.

The 911's 10.9-inch central touchscreen will run the updated version of PCM found in the Taycan EV. But that doesn't necessarily guarantee the Taycan will get Android Auto, too. "We've not announced any model year 2022 Taycan variants yet, so we can't speak to any potential updates or changes that may or may not occur there," a Porsche spokesperson told Roadshow via email.

Along those same lines, it looks like the rest of Porsche's lineup will remain Android Auto-less for the foreseeable future. The current 718 Boxster/Cayman range still uses the old PCM setup on a 7-inch screen, so that's definitely a no-go. But as for the Cayenne, Macan and Panamera, Porsche told us, "There are no current plans, but we are constantly evaluating the potential integration of further technology into our vehicles." Fingers crossed.

Android Auto joins wireless Apple CarPlay as a standard part of the 911's infotainment package, but it's included as a trial within the Porsche Connect suite of services. Thankfully, Porsche Connect is now equipped as a three-year trial, and includes things like natural-language navigation, real-time traffic, satellite radio and more. The PCM update also brings along Apple Music and Apple Podcasts integration, just like in the Taycan.

"Customers can choose to extend wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto compatibility at the time of ordering the 911 prior to production for $360, or at a higher price as a Function on Demand after the three years is up," Porsche told us. With the new 911 GT3, however, the extended offering is standard.

Finally, Porsche is adding a Remote Park Assist option to the 911 Carrera, Targa and Turbo models (so, everything but the GT3) equipped with the PDK dual-clutch transmission. This gives drivers the option to pull their vehicle in or out of a parking space via smartphone control, and will be bundled alongside other useful amenities like a 3D surround-view camera, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-change assist.

Mechanically speaking, the 2022 911s are identical to their predecessors (well, aside from the GT3, which is the new hotness), but because of the added equipment, these cars see a price bump across the board. The 911 Carrera and Targa models cost $2,000 more than before, while Turbo versions have a $3,500 price hike. This means the base 911 Carrera now begins at $102,550 (including $1,350 for destination) with the top-end Turbo S Cabriolet stretching to $221,150.