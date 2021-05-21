Electric Popemobile coming thanks to EV startup Fisker

Fisker

The Pope is in for a new set of wheels, courtesy of EV startup Fisker. The company said on Friday it will develop and design a new Popemobile based on the firm's upcoming Ocean electric SUV. Henrik Fisker, namesake and CEO of the company, said he was inspired to hear of the Pope's passion for sustainability and climate awareness, which led to the deal.

The single photo of the concept shows the handsome Ocean in basically the same form, save for the large, glass cupola for the Pope to be seated and accessible at various events requiring papal transport. The SUV's finished in white and features the Vatican's insignia on the D-pillar. The Ocean promises an interior made of the most sustainable materials yet in a production car, when it does start rolling off the assembly line. That includes interior carpets made from plastics taken out of the physical ocean and sewn together for the Ocean SUV.

Fisker said it plans to deliver the one-off vehicle to the Pope next year. The company also plans to begin production of the Ocean for customers in November 2022, thanks to a Magna Steyr partnership. Prices for the SUV start at $37,499 before any federal, state or local EV incentives or tax breaks.