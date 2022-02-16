Polestar Develops Cheaper Bonded Aluminum Construction for 5

Bonded aluminum construction is no longer solely the province of the expensive or exotic, thanks to new tech from Polestar.
Polestar's UK R&D facility has developed new construction tech for the forthcoming Polestar 5.
The tech is based on bonded aluminum construction.
Bonded aluminum chassis construction has been around for decades in sports cars and exotics.
It has the benefit of being lightweight and strong, but it's expensive.
The expense comes from the labor-intensive nature of the construction process.
Polestar found a way to remove steps in the construction process, reducing the labor needed.
This will allow the Polestar 5 to benefit from a light and rigid chassis without being brutally expensive.
The benefits of a light and rigid chassis are well-documented.
But those benefits are even more pronounced in an EV.
Less weight means more range without bigger batteries, and that's always good.
The Polestar 5 will use bonded aluminum construction.
A last look.