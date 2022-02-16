/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Polestar Develops Cheaper Bonded Aluminum Construction for 5

Bonded aluminum construction is no longer solely the province of the expensive or exotic, thanks to new tech from Polestar.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

polestar-bonded-aluminium-platform-1
1 of 12 Polestar

Polestar's UK R&D facility has developed new construction tech for the forthcoming Polestar 5.

polestar-bonded-aluminium-platform-10
2 of 12 Polestar

The tech is based on bonded aluminum construction.

polestar-bonded-aluminium-platform-11
3 of 12 Polestar

Bonded aluminum chassis construction has been around for decades in sports cars and exotics.

polestar-bonded-aluminium-platform-12
4 of 12 Polestar

It has the benefit of being lightweight and strong, but it's expensive.

polestar-bonded-aluminium-platform-2
5 of 12 Polestar

The expense comes from the labor-intensive nature of the construction process.

polestar-bonded-aluminium-platform-3
6 of 12 Polestar

Polestar found a way to remove steps in the construction process, reducing the labor needed.

polestar-bonded-aluminium-platform-4
7 of 12 Polestar

This will allow the Polestar 5 to benefit from a light and rigid chassis without being brutally expensive.

polestar-bonded-aluminium-platform-5
8 of 12 Polestar

The benefits of a light and rigid chassis are well-documented.

polestar-bonded-aluminium-platform-6
9 of 12 Polestar

But those benefits are even more pronounced in an EV.

polestar-bonded-aluminium-platform-7
10 of 12 Polestar

Less weight means more range without bigger batteries, and that's always good.

polestar-bonded-aluminium-platform-8
11 of 12 Polestar

The Polestar 5 will use bonded aluminum construction.

polestar-bonded-aluminium-platform-9
A last look.

A last look.

