Polestar 2 electric car promises to take safety to the max

Electric cars don't crash the same way as the traditional automobile complete with an internal-combustion engine. EVs differ in numerous areas, and where essential powertrain parts reside is chief among them.

With this in mind, Polestar, Volvo Cars' electric vehicle brand, integrated some smart engineering solutions into its Tesla Model 3 challenger, the Polestar 2. On Tuesday, the brand detailed the EV's safety measures, and the range from passive to active systems.

Polestar designed the 2 to include the battery pack in the car's structure. Not only does this provide a stiffer body structure, but it also minimizes the chance of damage. EV batteries are a different ballgame in a crash, and if they catch fire, they don't burn like gasoline. It's important to keep the battery protected at all costs, which is also why Polestar included an aluminum case for the battery and designed the battery to automatically disconnect from the rest of the vehicle in the event of a crash.

A nice benefit for drivers and passengers is that the whole setup reduces noise and vibration too. So, the Polestar 2 should be both safe and mighty comfortable.

When it comes to passengers, SPOC is here to protect and serve. Not Spock -- SPOC stands for Severe Partial Offset Crash and refers to an aluminum block housed in the front of the firewall on either side of the car. In the event of a frontal crash, the SPOC Block minimizes the chance of anything from the car's exterior finding its way into the cabin, which should protect both occupants and, once again, the battery. There are even inner-side airbags in the front seats to further help protect passengers.

When it comes to lower-speed safety, Polestar has an entire suite of active safety gear ready to react and help the driver stay safe. It also has Volvo Cars' latest advanced driver assistance system, Pilot Assist. It can accelerate, brake and provide steering assistance at speeds up to 81 mph. The Polestar 2 gets a new function that will allow the system to work with GPS to provide acceleration based on the car's position. Don't fret about the tech not working in poor weather, either; every 2 comes with a heated radar cover.

Production of the Polestar 2 began last month in China and deliveries will first start in Europe. China's on deck next and the Swedish EV should make its way to the US by the end of this year with a starting price of $59,900 before a destination charge.