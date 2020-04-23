2021 Polestar 2 will cost $59,900 -- $3,000 lower than expected

Enlarge Image Polestar

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic might be responsible for a number of new products being delayed, but that isn't the case with the new Polestar 2 EV. Production of the electric hatchback kicked off in China last month, and the car is still on track to arrive in the US this summer.

On Thursday, Polestar confirmed official US pricing for its new EV. At $59,900, not including destination, the Polestar 2 is slightly more expensive than its direct rival, the Tesla Model 3. But the good news is that this $59,900 price is actually about $3,000 less than what the company originally promised.

"The MSRP is lower than we originally targeted, and will be extended to all of our current reservation holders," Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar USA, said in a statement.

The electric hatchback will be available with a couple of options, including a $5,000 performance pack that should include suspension and braking upgrades. Nappa leather will be available for $4,000, 20-inch wheels will cost $1,200 and premium metallic paint colors will cost $1,200, as well.

The Polestar 2 will initially arrive with one powertrain option, comprised of a 78-kilowatt-hour battery pack and two electric motors, delivering 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque. Official range figures haven't been released just yet, but we're expecting something like 275 miles. The Polestar 2 will also be the first car to use the company's new Google Android-powered infotainment system, which will gradually roll out to Volvo models, as well.

Obviously, the Polestar 2's closest rival is the Tesla Model 3. By the numbers, the Model 3 Performance is the Polestar 2's most direct competitor, and it undercuts the Swedish EV's starting price by $3,000, while also offering an EPA-estimated 322 miles of driving range.

The Polestar 2 will be available in all 50 states, and will be exclusively sold online -- for now, anyway. Following the launch of the initial, 408-hp Polestar 2, the company plans to introduce a slightly less expensive dual-motor variant, as well as an even cheaper, single-motor version.