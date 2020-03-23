Polestar 2 EV production kicks off this week, despite COVID-19 spread

Enlarge Image Polestar

We've heard a lot about auto production coming to a halt in Europe and North America, but on the flip side of things, Polestar is moving full speed ahead to start Polestar 2 production.

In an email sent to fans and future owners globally, Volvo Group's electric car division said on Monday it's taken the fluid coronavirus outbreak very seriously, and thanks to stringent policies, its Chinese operations were not affected. In fact, Polestar touted zero cases of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, in its Chinese teams. Temperature screenings, thorough disinfecting processes and masks for every worker were just a few of Polestar's strategies.

And they worked. Polestar said the precautions it took in China over the past months mean production is on schedule to start this week. Workers will begin building the new EV, charged with tackling the Tesla Model 3, at the same production facility as the XC40 in China. Specifically, the EV will call Luqiao home, settled in China's eastern Zhejiang province. Volvo's parent automaker, Geely, owns the facility.

Soon-to-be owners are in for quite a car, from our calculations. The range-topping Polestar 2 should pack an estimated 275 miles, 408 horsepower and an Android-powered infotainment system with a focus on simplicity. A 78 kilowatt-hour battery provides juice for the dual e-motor setup.

For now, the sole 2 headed to production will be the Launch Edition model, which rings in at $63,000 before any tax credits. After the first year of production, Polestar plans to roll out a $55,000 model and then a single-motor variant with a less expensive starting price that's to be determined.