It's been nine months and over 6,500 miles and, alas, it's time for me to part ways with the Cummins-powered 2016 Titan XD that's been a big part of my life. A big part of my life because it is, of course, a big truck, but it wound up fitting into my lifestyle a whole lot better than I thought it might.

First I used the thing as a tow vehicle: It brought home a new racecar from the wilds of Northern New Hampshire then hauled a 2004 Subaru WRX STI and a heavy trailer up and down the White Mountains without complaint. Of course, that combination, somewhere around 6,000 pounds, is about half the Titan's maximum towing capacity.

It was also happy to bring home massive amounts of mulch and topsoil, two cubic-yards at a time. The flip-down step that mounts beneath the bumper made it easy to climb up into the bed to help with the shoveling.

The XD also surprised me by proving to be a serviceable road tripper. No, big trucks don't typically offer the smoothest of rides and the Titan is indeed a bit harsh and loud on the highway, but that's offset by the spacious, comfortable cabin and ridiculously powerful sound system.

And, of course, it was a powerhouse in the winter, a freight train blasting through the worst snowbanks my local municipality kindly deposited at the end of my driveway. Cleaning the thing off after a heavy blizzard, though, does take some time -- and a stepladder.

As my time with the Titan XD began to wind down, it went into chore mode, hauling home load after load of gravel, mulch, topsoil and lumber, enough runs to make me think that perhaps I should add a truck to my personal fleet. That's something I never would have considered before.

All this it hauled without reservation or complaint, the only problem being a difficulty disconnecting the wiring harness to remove the tailgate. If you get a model with the electric tailgate lock, be prepared for a hassle every time you want to pull that off.

And so the Cummins-powered Nissan Titan XD leaves me, having burned roughly 350 gallons of diesel, delivering an average of 16.9 miles per gallon. But, we're not done testing this truck yet. It's headed west to spend a few months living with our team in Detroit, where I have no doubt its chore duties will continue.