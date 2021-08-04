Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

New York Auto Show canceled due to COVID-19 -- again

Show organizers pulled the plug due to the increased spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

New York Auto ShowEnlarge Image

Who knows when the Javits Center will look like this again.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 2021 New York Auto Show has been canceled once again, event organizers confirmed Wednesday. The show was scheduled to open to media on Aug. 19.

Mark Schienberg, president of the New York Auto Show, issued a statement saying the cancellation is due to "the growing incidences of the COVID-19 delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by state and local officials to stop its spread."

Last year, the 2020 New York Auto Show was initially postponed and later canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. Schienberg said the event will now go back to its usual spring schedule and will take place in April 2022.

With only weeks until the 2021 New York Auto Show was expected to kick off, a number of big debuts had already been confirmed. Nissan was planning to show the new Z sports car in New York, and Subaru was slated to reveal the 2022 WRX sedan. We expect those vehicles -- and more -- to still debut on schedule, though as you can imagine, everything is sort of up in the air right now.

Now playing: Watch this: Has COVID-19 killed auto shows for good?
9:07