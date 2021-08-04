New York Auto Show canceled due to COVID-19 -- again

Enlarge Image Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 2021 New York Auto Show has been canceled once again, event organizers confirmed Wednesday. The show was scheduled to open to media on Aug. 19.

Mark Schienberg, president of the New York Auto Show, issued a statement saying the cancellation is due to "the growing incidences of the COVID-19 delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by state and local officials to stop its spread."

Last year, the 2020 New York Auto Show was initially postponed and later canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. Schienberg said the event will now go back to its usual spring schedule and will take place in April 2022.

With only weeks until the 2021 New York Auto Show was expected to kick off, a number of big debuts had already been confirmed. Nissan was planning to show the new Z sports car in New York, and Subaru was slated to reveal the 2022 WRX sedan. We expect those vehicles -- and more -- to still debut on schedule, though as you can imagine, everything is sort of up in the air right now.