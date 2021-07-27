2022 Subaru WRX will debut on Aug. 19

Enlarge Image Subaru

There's a new Subaru WRX on the horizon, and it'll be here before you know it. Subaru on Tuesday confirmed the 2022 WRX will greet the world on Aug. 19 as part of the 2021 New York Auto Show festivities. (Hey, remember auto shows?) The company also released a new teaser image, showing the sedan doing what it does best: slingin' dirt.

The 2022 WRX will share its platform with the current Impreza sedan, and it'll look similar to the Levorg wagon that debuted at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Don't get your hopes up for a five-door WRX, however. We have no reason to believe Subaru will offer anything other than a four-door sedan body style.

Expect standard all-wheel drive, a choice of manual and automatic transmissions and turbo-four power. Subaru has yet to confirm anything regarding the new WRX's engine, but earlier reports suggested the sedan could get a version of the 2.4-liter turbo flat-4 used in the Ascent, Legacy and Outback. In those cars, the 2.4-liter engine produces 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. The current WRX's 2.0-liter flat-4, meanwhile, makes 268 hp and 258 lb-ft.

Since the 2022 WRX will make its debut in August, there's a good chance it'll go on sale before the end of the year. Of course, that also means a big-winged WRX STI is imminent, and we're super stoked for that one, too.