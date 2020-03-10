2020 New York Auto Show postponed due to coronavirus

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 2020 New York Auto Show has officially been postponed to August, show organizers confirmed Tuesday. The decision was made due to "the ongoing health concerns from the spread of the coronavirus in the region," according to a statement.

The show was originally scheduled to open to media on April 8, but it will instead take place beginning Aug. 26. The show will be open to the public from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6.

"While the decision to move the show dates didn't come easy, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved in this historic event," Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, said in a statement. "We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 show will make for another successful event."

This postponement comes on the heels of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show being canceled due to coronavirus concerns in Switzerland. Unlike the New York show, however, the Geneva event was not rescheduled.

On March 3, the New York Auto Show issued a statement saying the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center had no plans to cancel any auto show events due to the coronavirus. "The Javits Center and the Auto Show are taking precautionary measures inside the venue while the state and local agencies are taking steps to limit the spread of respiratory viruses," the statement said.

A few days later, on March 7, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19.

Honestly, we're not entirely surprised by the New York Auto Show's decision to hold off for a few months. Whether automakers will postpone any of their scheduled debuts remains to be seen, but a number of high-profile unveilings were expected to take place in New York, including the hotly anticipated Ford Bronco Sport.

Even if automakers move their press conferences to a virtual format, Roadshow still has you covered for all the latest debuts.