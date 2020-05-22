Rescheduled 2020 New York Auto Show canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Enlarge Image Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 2020 New York Auto Show was originally scheduled to take place in April, but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association -- the group that puts on the NY Auto Show -- says the rescheduled event is "unfeasible," and will thus be canceled.

"As of today, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center continues to be closed for all expo business due to its role as a field hospital for COVID-19 cases," the association said in a statement Friday. "Although it currently has no patients, the facility remains set up as an active hospital and is in standby mode for the foreseeable future."

The next New York Auto Show will now take place from April 2-11, 2021, with press days starting on Mar. 31. The rescheduled 2020 event was expected to kick off on Aug. 26.

"We also understand the immense planning needed for the automakers and their exhibit partners to construct a show of this magnitude," the association said. "Because of the uncertainty caused by the virus, we feel it would not be prudent to continue with the 2020 show and instead are preparing for an even greater 2021."

Following the widespread COVID-19 outbreak in February, all other major automotive events have been canceled, including the Geneva Motor Show, Detroit Auto Show, Monterey Car Week festivities and more. The next major US auto show is scheduled for Los Angeles in November, though it remains to be seen if that one will happen, too.