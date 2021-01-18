Mercedes-Benz EQA electric crossover will debut on Jan. 20

Mercedes-Benz has a whole bunch of electric cars in the pipeline and we'll see the next one on Wednesday, Jan. 20. That's when the automaker will take the wraps off the EQA compact crossover, previewed by this teaser image released late last week.

Think of the EQA as the electric version of the new GLA-Class SUV. The two should be very similar in terms of shape and size, but the EQA will have unique design details. This small crossover will initially be available in EQA250 guise with an electric powertrain good for 188 horsepower. Mercedes-Benz confirms more powerful variants will follow with as much as 268 hp and all-wheel drive will be offered, too.

We don't expect the EQA to be offered in the US, unfortunately. Instead, we'll likely get the upcoming EQB which, as its name suggests, is basically an electric take on the boxier (and super cute) GLB-Class. Given how closely related the GLA and GLB crossovers are, we expect a similar strategy from the electric EQA and EQB.

Other Mercedes-Benz EVs in the pipeline include the EQS sedan -- which will debut with the company's new Hyperscreen infotainment system -- as well as the EQE sedan, EQE SUV and larger EQS SUV. There's also the EQC SUV, which we've already driven and is currently on sale in Europe. The EQC was initially expected to launch in the US in 2020, but should finally go on sale this year.

Following its debut on Jan. 20, the Mercedes-Benz EQA will go on sale in Europe in the spring.