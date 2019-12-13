Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

The Mercedes-Benz EQC EV won't go on sale in the US until 2021

Mercedes is claiming that the pushback is due to massive interest in the vehicle in Europe.

Listen
- 01:21
Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886Enlarge Image

Do American buyers dream of electric Benzes? If so, they're gonna have to wait for them.

 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has been working on building interest in its EQC electric crossover since before it was debuted at CES earlier this year, and now it would seem that US buyers are the victims of Mercedes' success.

Specifically, Mercedes is delaying the US release of the EQC by a year -- pushing it back to 2021-- because of massive interest in the vehicle from European buyers, according to a report published Friday by Automotive News.

"The EQC launch in Europe and other markets earlier in 2019 generated high interest worldwide for the EQC. In a recent direction from Daimler AG, it is a strategic decision to first support the growing customer demand for the EQC in Europe," said Mercedes-Benz representatives, in a statement. "As a result of this decision, the U.S. market launch date of the Mercedes-Benz EQC will be rescheduled to 2021 (originally Q1 2020)."

Another reason that folks from Mercedes' home office decided to push back may involve the fact that the European Union decided in April to require that automakers reduce their fleet emissions by 37.5% by 2030. Having a head start on selling zero-emission EVs would go a long way toward helping Mercedes reach that goal ahead of schedule, something it could also use to promote even more EV sales.

The downside is that as EVs continue to gain in popularity here in the US, Mercedes dealers will have to watch even more of their sales go to brands like Tesla, Audi and Jaguar.

Now playing: Watch this: Driving the lovely Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept in...
6:21
More From Roadshow
2020 Toyota Camry TRD review: Can a Camry be sporty?
2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel review: The best full-size truck adds efficiency and capability
2019 Ford Raptor review: The off-road truck that does it all