Electric Mercedes-Benz EQS launches early next year, EQE sedan to follow

Mercedes-Benz won't be left behind in the electric vehicle transition, and 2021 is shaping up to be a busy one for the brand when it comes to battery-electric cars. The company said on Monday it will launch the EQS, its range-topping electric luxury sedan, in the first half of 2021. It also provided some fresh photos of the car as we inch closer to its reveal.

But that's not all. In the second half of 2021, we'll see the EQE electric "business sedan." If you haven't caught on, the final letter in the vehicle's name signifies where it plans to fall in Mercedes-Benz's hierarchy. The EQE will be an electric offshoot from the E-Class, the EQS an S-Class offshoot and so on. Crucially, the EQS marks the beginning of the brand's forge into EVs for the US market after a few false starts for the EQC electric SUV.

It's not clear if the two other EVs will reach the US, but next year Mercedes-Benz will also reveal the EQA and EQB -- two compact electric SUVs. The US will for sure, however, get two other electric SUVs from the company: the EQS and EQE SUVs. For some reason, Mercedes couldn't come up with better names than calling them by their sedan counterparts and adding "SUV" to the end, but the two larger utility vehicles will show up in America in 2022, according to today's announcement. Furthermore, the automaker plans to build both of them in the US at its facility in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Mercedes-Benz will also build a battery plant locally in Alabama to supply both of the new SUVs.

Now, whether the first couple of electric Mercedes models all make it to dealers next year is an entirely different question. Production will start to gear up early next year in both Germany and China. The brand hopes to launch five EVs by 2022, so expect speedy launches for the zero-emission luxury models.