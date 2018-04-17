Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan headed to Beijing, finally

The Beijing Motor Show is going to be a hot one -- or it will be at the Mercedes-Benz stand, at least, as the automaker has some big stuff to show off for the first time.

The main draw for US audiences should be the reveal of the A-Class sedan. Mercedes already unveiled the A-Class hatchback in Geneva, but it's the sedan that will eventually make its way to the US.

Daimler's press release for the show says this A-Class model will be "produced in China for China," so it's likely a long-wheelbase version of the car that will eventually come Stateside. Nevertheless, all you need to do is shrink the wheelbase in Photoshop and you've probably got a good idea of what's coming to these amber waves of grain.

The release of the A-Class hatchback has given us more than enough information about what to expect in the US version. It'll hit dealerships with Mercedes-Benz's new MBUX infotainment system, which brings back touch-based controls and adds a new AI assistant. Power will likely come from the Euro-spec A250's 2.0-liter I4 gas engine, which puts out 224 horsepower. Autobrake is standard, but a suite of active driver aids is on offer.

The other major debut is the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept. First teased last week, this new concept is likely a preview of a Mercedes-Maybach GLS variant. It'll be the second Maybach SUV, after the limited-edition G650 Landaulet from 2017. The teaser image below shows off an interior sketch unlike anything Mercedes-Benz produces, so it'll be interesting to see how the concept makes the leap to production (if it actually does).

The debuts kick off on April 25, so stay close to Roadshow and follow along to see what other interesting stuff comes out of Beijing this year.