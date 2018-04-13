Mercedes-Maybach teases super-fancy concept for Beijing

Mercedes-Maybach, the sub-brand responsible for the automaker's largest, fanciest offerings, has a limited portfolio right now. But it will expand as it brings a new concept to the Auto China motor show in Beijing.
Mercedes posted a teaser video on its Facebook page for the upcoming concept, which still lacks a name. The video promises "luxury at its finest," followed by a whole bunch of detail shots showing off white leather, gilded trim bits and plenty of Maybach badging.
We also get a quick, albeit fuzzy shot of the concept's interior. The seats are radically different from most production models, and given how far back they are in the car, I imagine there'll be some degree of autonomy involved in this concept. That's the beauty of concept cars -- they're not held to design or tech constraints like production vehicles are. The sky's the limit.
Right now, the only series production Maybach is the Mercedes-Maybach S, a long-wheelbase version of the S-Class with either V8 or V12 power under the hood. Rumor has it that the automaker will soon add a fancy-pants variant of its GLS-Class SUV, as well.
Maybach's concepts are the real stunners, though. Last year's Vision Maybach 6 Cabriolet concept dropped both its top and everyone's jaws with an incredible 18.7-foot-long silhouette and electric motors putting out 750 horsepower. If Beijing's concept is anything like that, it's already a winner.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.