Mercedes-Maybach teases super-fancy concept for Beijing

Luxury at its finest. Luxury at its finest. Coming soon. #AutoChina Posted by Mercedes-Benz on Friday, April 13, 2018

Mercedes-Maybach, the sub-brand responsible for the automaker's largest, fanciest offerings, has a limited portfolio right now. But it will expand as it brings a new concept to the Auto China motor show in Beijing.

Mercedes posted a teaser video on its Facebook page for the upcoming concept, which still lacks a name. The video promises "luxury at its finest," followed by a whole bunch of detail shots showing off white leather, gilded trim bits and plenty of Maybach badging.

We also get a quick, albeit fuzzy shot of the concept's interior. The seats are radically different from most production models, and given how far back they are in the car, I imagine there'll be some degree of autonomy involved in this concept. That's the beauty of concept cars -- they're not held to design or tech constraints like production vehicles are. The sky's the limit.

Right now, the only series production Maybach is the Mercedes-Maybach S, a long-wheelbase version of the S-Class with either V8 or V12 power under the hood. Rumor has it that the automaker will soon add a fancy-pants variant of its GLS-Class SUV, as well.

Maybach's concepts are the real stunners, though. Last year's Vision Maybach 6 Cabriolet concept dropped both its top and everyone's jaws with an incredible 18.7-foot-long silhouette and electric motors putting out 750 horsepower. If Beijing's concept is anything like that, it's already a winner.