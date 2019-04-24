Life-size Honda Civic Type R required 320,000 Lego bricks

Enlarge Image Honda

We at Roadshow have a big affinity for all things Lego, with many of us spending our formative years pushing Lego cars around before we were old enough to drive the real thing. So our collective attention is always piqued when carmakers roll out full-size Lego scale versions of their real-life cars. The latest such model comes from Honda Australia, which on Wednesday revealed a full-size recreation of a Honda Civic Type R.

The Lego model was built to promote Honda Australia's sponsorship of the upcoming Lego Masters TV show in that country, with the model set to be displayed across the country throughout this year. Lego Certified Professional Ryan McNaught, who led the build of the Civic, will be one of the TV show's judges.

A team of nine people took 1,300 hours to assemble the 320,000-brick replica Civic Type R, using genuine Honda CAD data and an actual version of the car to kick-start the design process. There's a steel support structure inside the car, but everything else is made from regular Lego pieces. An iPad controls all of the car's functional exterior lights. Difficult parts to render in Lego included the Type R's spindly windshield-wiper arms and tall rear wing, Honda reported, the latter needing a strong structure to support itself.

For now, however, there's no word on whether the Lego version can match the genuine Civic Type R's record-setting Nürburgring lap time.

Other notable life-size Lego cars include a McLaren Senna, which took builders 2,725 hours and a total of 467,854 bricks to assemble. McLaren also built a life-size 720S, while Chevrolet showed off a full-size Lego Silverado pickup truck, Bugatti made a (functional!) Lego Chiron and Porsche whipped up a Lego 911 -- albeit a scaled-up version of a genuine toy set, rather than one made from real Lego pieces.