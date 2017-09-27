In early 2017, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante stole the production-car Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record away from the Porsche 918 Spyder. Now, a few months later, Porsche's stolen it back in a big way.

The brand new Porsche 911 GT2 RS recorded a Nordschleife lap time of 6:47.03, besting the Huracan Performante by nearly 5 seconds, or about the same margin of victory the Lambo had over the previous record holder, the Porsche 918 Spyder hypercar.

The GT2 RS barely even had to try. With two very talented Porsche test drivers behind the wheel, the GT2 RS broke the Huracan Performante's record on the first try, but Porsche kept going until it hit that lap time of 6:47.03. The GT2 RS wore Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires during its runs.

Porsche's most powerful 911 to date, putting out 700 horsepower, is now the fastest road-legal car with an official Nürburgring lap time. It also built the Radical SR8 LM, a purpose-built track car sold in incredibly limited quantities. It lags behind only two cars, according to Wikipedia -- the NIO EP9 electric car (6:45.90), and the track-only McLaren P1 LM (6:43.22). It's an incredible achievement, and one that Lamborghini will have a hard time topping.