2021 LA Auto Show, 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Guys, November is nearly over. What the heck. Anyway, we're back with another week in review, and this week, it was all about the LA Auto Show. We had tons of new cars and concepts to talk about, but editors still got seat time in some great cars. Check it all out below or hit play above for the Roadshow News Recap. Seriously, watch the video.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Emme Hall took the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee out for a first drive and found it a great balance between classy looks and capability.

Reviews Editor Craig Cole tried out the 2022 Nissan Rogue. It may not look different, but a fancy new engine helps it out. A lot.

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok drove the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid. It's not exciting, but it's certainly efficient.

Top videos

2023 Fisker Ocean is fashionable and innovative

Check out Fisker's production SUV on video.

Hyundai Seven electric SUV is a semi-autonomous living...

The Seven Concept is a looker, so see more of it straight from the floor of the LA Auto Show.

Bodacious Barbie Extra Car sparkles in LA

Barbie has a new ride -- you read that right -- and we went hands-on with it.