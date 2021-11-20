2021 LA Auto Show, 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Guys, November is nearly over. What the heck. Anyway, we're back with another week in review, and this week, it was all about the LA Auto Show. We had tons of new cars and concepts to talk about, but editors still got seat time in some great cars. Check it all out below or hit play above for the Roadshow News Recap. Seriously, watch the video.
Top reviews
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee goes for high-class rugged looks
Reviews Editor Emme Hall took the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee out for a first drive and found it a great balance between classy looks and capability.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee first drive review.
2022 Nissan Rogue: Exactly the same, but better
Reviews Editor Craig Cole tried out the 2022 Nissan Rogue. It may not look different, but a fancy new engine helps it out. A lot.
2022 Nissan Rogue review.
2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid is sufficiently thrifty
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok drove the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid. It's not exciting, but it's certainly efficient.
2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid review.
Top news
- Fisker Ocean production car revealed: The startup showed off the SUV it plans to produce this time next year.
- Hyundai Seven Concept: This super attractive SUV previews a new EV from the Korean brand.
- Kia EV9 Concept is big and boxy: Kia brought its own big electric SUV concept to the show, and it's a looker in its own right, too.
- Porsche's hot electric wagon: The Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is the only Sport Turismo us Americans will get.
- Dodge Challenger and Charger Jailbreak models: Dodge will let you do some really wild stuff when it comes to customization if you order a Jailbreak car.
- Adaptive headlights are now legal in the US: The Bipartisan Infrastructure package is now law, and fancy headlights are coming to the US with it.
Genesis Electrified GV70 promises all-electric SUV poshness
Top videos
Check out Fisker's production SUV on video.
The Seven Concept is a looker, so see more of it straight from the floor of the LA Auto Show.
Barbie has a new ride -- you read that right -- and we went hands-on with it.