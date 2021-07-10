Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a new Dodge electric muscle car and more: Roadshow's week in review

Another week in the rearview, readers. Welcome back to the week in review so we can relive all the good stuff, and help you catch up on anything you may have missed. Read on for the biggest reviews and news stories, or click play right up above for a video discussion in the Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe: The desert-running PHEVSee all photos
Reviews Editor Emme Hall took the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe out into the desert to see how the plug-in hybrid does in the real world.
Click here to read our 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe review.
2021 Audi RS5 Sportback dons new Ascari Launch Edition dudsSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback in its Ascari Launch Edition trim for a ride. He had one question: "Where's the drama?"
Click here to read our 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback review.
2021 Kia K5 GT: Stylish and substantiveSee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole spent time with the 2021 Kia K5 GT -- the sportiest of K5s on sale. What it all boiled down to was that the K5 GT checks all the right boxes.
Click here to read our 2021 Kia K5 GT review.
Top news
- An electric Dodge muscle car: Yes, Dodge is building an EV.
- Ready for an electric Ram? During parent company Stellantis' EV Day, we got our first glimpse of the electric workhorse.
- Jeep shows off some wild future tech: Aside from an EV push, Jeep teased a handful of tech features we could see from its SUVs in the future.
- BMW's new electric scooter is here to help the planet: The little guy looks pretty neat, and it could be the next big thing.
- Meet the new BMW 2 Series: The rear-wheel drive sport sedan is back and looks pretty great.
- Lotus Emira debuts as its last car with an engine: This car marks the end of an era for Lotus, and it looks pretty great.
2022 BMW 2 Series keeps the compact coupe aliveSee all photos
Top videos
Brian Cooley tells us how to brush up on our fuel-saving skills amid high gas prices.
Emme raced this electric ID 4 in Baja with Tanner Foust, and this is how it all went down.