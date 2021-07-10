Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a new Dodge electric muscle car and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending July 10.

Listen
- 01:48

Another week in the rearview, readers. Welcome back to the week in review so we can relive all the good stuff, and help you catch up on anything you may have missed. Read on for the biggest reviews and news stories, or click play right up above for a video discussion in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe: The desert-running PHEV

See all photos

Reviews Editor Emme Hall took the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe out into the desert to see how the plug-in hybrid does in the real world.

Click here to read our 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe review.

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback dons new Ascari Launch Edition duds

See all photos

Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback in its Ascari Launch Edition trim for a ride. He had one question: "Where's the drama?"

Click here to read our 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback review.

2021 Kia K5 GT: Stylish and substantive

See all photos

Reviews Editor Craig Cole spent time with the 2021 Kia K5 GT -- the sportiest of K5s on sale. What it all boiled down to was that the K5 GT checks all the right boxes.

Click here to read our 2021 Kia K5 GT review.

Top news

2022 BMW 2 Series keeps the compact coupe alive

See all photos

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Gas prices are soaring, here's how to turn back the tide...
12:11

Brian Cooley tells us how to brush up on our fuel-saving skills amid high gas prices.

Now playing: Watch this: We race the electric Volkswagen ID 4 over 1,000 miles...
8:59

Emme raced this electric ID 4 in Baja with Tanner Foust, and this is how it all went down.