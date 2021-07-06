2022 BMW 2 Series is a little bit bigger and 100% more purple

Enlarge Image BMW

BMW revealed the new 2 Series coupe on Tuesday, and honestly, the biggest news is that you can get it in purple. OK, technically that's Thundernight Metallic, but we're all about expressive colors, and this one really works on the 2 Series' larger, bolder body.

Like the current 2 Series, BMW will initially offer its compact coupe in 230i and M240i xDrive variants, with 230i xDrive and rear-wheel-drive M240i models to follow. All 2 Series models are quite a bit larger than before: The 230i is 4.3 inches longer while the M240i is 3.5 inches longer, but both versions are 2.6 inches wider and ride on 2.0-inch-longer wheelbases. Unfortunately, this increased size means the coupes are a bit bulkier, with the 230i gaining about 100 pounds and the M240i putting on roughly 200 pounds.

As before, the 230i is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo I4, but a small bump in power results in a total output of 255 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque -- increases of 7 hp and 37 lb-ft over the current 230i. The M240i, meanwhile, uses a 3.0-liter turbo I6 with 382 hp and 369 lb-ft -- increases of 47 hp and 1 lb-ft. Regardless of engine, an eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available, which is a bummer since the current 2 Series is one of the few BMW models you can buy with a manual gearbox.

Because of the coupes' added heft, the 2022 2 Series models aren't really better performers than before, despite the increase in power. The rear-drive 230i will accelerate to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, which is actually 0.2 second slower than the current version. BMW estimates a 4.1-second 0-to-60-mph time for the M240i xDrive, which is just 0.1 second quicker than its predecessor.

All 2 Series models get the lift-related shock absorbers that BMW first introduced on the new 3 Series sedan, which should make them pretty nice to drive. An M Sport suspension is optional, and the M240i comes with its own Adaptive M setup, complete with electronically adjustable dampers. The 230i has 18-inch wheels standard with 19-inch wheels optional, and the M240i only comes with the latter.

Enlarge Image BMW

Happily, the 2022 2 Series comes with a whole bunch of standard driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, forward-collision warning and rear cross-traffic alert. BMW's Parking Assistance Package is available for both the 230i and M240i, adding park distance control, a 360-degree camera system and automatic parking assist.

Moving inside, the 2 Series doesn't get BMW's fancy new iDrive 8 software, but instead relies on iDrive 7. The standard configuration includes an 8.8-inch central touchscreen and analog gauges with a 5.1-inch central display, but buyers can opt for BMW's Live Cockpit Professional pack, which upgrades to a 10.3-inch center screen and fully digital 12.3-inch gauge cluster. Regardless of setup, embedded navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all standard.

As for the rest of the interior, it's kind of meh. It looks like a scaled-down version of what you'll find in every other new BMW, but we certainly hope the two-door 2 Series models get better materials than what's offered in the four-door 2 Series Gran Coupe. The 230i and M240i get two USB outlets and a Wi-Fi hotspot standard, and there's an optional 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, for folks who really want to pump up the jams.

Enlarge Image BMW

We could go into detail about the exterior design, but that's all subjective, and BMW's styling is kind of a hot-button issue these days. No, the 2 Series doesn't have the crazy new grille found on the 4 Series, but the chunky exterior isn't quite as attractive as the current coupe. At least there's still a long dash-to-axle ratio, giving this coupe nice proportions.

When the 2022 2 Series arrives in November, it'll be priced from $37,345, including $995 for destination. That'll be for the RWD 230i, with the M240i xDrive coming in at $49,545. Expect the 230i xDrive and M240i to fall somewhere between these two when they arrive, and stay tuned for a fully fledged M2, as well, which should launch sometime in 2022.