Recap: FCA details 5-year plans for Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo and more

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives gave a number of presentations during the company's Capital Markets Day in Balocco, Italy, this week. The goal was to give investors and media an overview of the business plans for each of FCA's brands, outlining what's coming, what's going and when.

Here's our detailed recap of how Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will change between now and 2022.

The last time FCA laid out its five-year plan, CEO Sergio Marchionne said that of all the brands in the portfolio, Jeep is the most crucial to long-term global success. That won't change moving forward, as FCA has big plans for Jeep between now and 2022.

Despite its relatively small lineup, Ram plays a huge role for FCA on a global scale. We won't see much in the way of overall lineup expansion, but instead a focus on the brand's core products.

Raptor-fighting Ram 1500 TRX



All-new Heavy Duty models



All-new Promaster City



Global midsize truck will come to the US



Level 2 autonomy on most vehicles beginning in 2021



The rebirth of the Alfa Romeo brand is still underway, with the Giulia and Stelvio still gaining traction in the US. Those core models will be crucial to Alfa's success moving forward, but it doesn't mean FCA won't have some fun with the Alfa brand along the way.

All-new C-segment crossover



All-new E-segment (full-size) crossover



All-new 8C hybrid sports car



All-new GTV hybrid sports car



New long-wheelbase versions of Giulia and Stelvio



Midcycle updates of Giulia and Stelvio



Six plug-in hybrid vehicles



Electrification of all nameplates



Maserati's rejuvenation hasn't been as immediate as Alfa Romeo's, and indeed, the brand's turnaround has taken a lot longer to execute. Maserati will undergo a number of changes by 2022, though its plans are far less ambitious than FCA's other brands.

All-new D-segment SUV



All-new Levante



All-new Quattroporte



All-new Alfieri coupe and convertible



Midcycle update for Ghibli



Eight plug-in hybrids and four fully electric vehicles



Level 3 autonomy available on some vehicles



Though it's a relatively low-volume player, Fiat is still the "F" in "FCA." Though no large product roadmap was disclosed during the company's Capital Markets Day, we're told a brand-new Fiat 500 lineup will launch between now and 2022.

All-new 500e will arrive by 2020



All-new 500 Giardiniera, an electric compact wagon



Hybrid powertrains for 500X and 500L



Chrysler and Dodge

These once-massive nameplates are now some of FCA's least-important brands. Like Fiat, no formal Chrysler or Dodge business plans were laid out this week, though we do know a few updates.

For starters, FCA is incredibly proud of the Pacifica and its plug-in hybrid counterpart and is excited about the recently extended Waymo partnership.

The current LX-platform cars -- the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Challenger -- will carry on for the foreseeable future. These products were originally scheduled to shift to an Alfa Romeo platform, but those plans have stalled given FCA's larger focus on crossovers and SUVs moving forward.

Other news

In addition to these product announcements, Fiat Chrysler executives discussed a few other big items. For starters, FCA will discontinue the sale of diesel engines in all passenger cars by 2021. Additionally, Ferrari will supply Maserati with all its future power trains, including those that use electrification.

And remember, all of this is subject to change. Looking back at the last FCA five-year plan, only about half of the new or updated products came to market on time, if ever.