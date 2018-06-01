Remember when Ram shoehorned a 575-horsepower version of the Hellcat's 6.2-liter, supercharged V8 engine into its Ram Rebel TRX concept truck? Yeah, well now those madmen are actually planning to put it into production.

As part of a five-year plan outlined at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles investor meeting this week, Ram stated that it plans to target Ford's SVT Raptor pickup with the upcoming TRX model. (T-Rex versus Raptor; I can hardly wait!)

Ram

We're not sure how much of the concept's dune-hopping suspension and Hellcat power upgrades will remain intact on the production model, only that it will " focus on power, torque, technology and styling." Ram will have more details about the TRX at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show next year.

Expect the production Ram Rebel TRX to be priced similarly to Ford's F-150 Raptor when it launches in 2022.