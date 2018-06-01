Midsize Ram pickup confirmed for US

Enlarge Image Ram

Ram will soon offer a new midsize pickup truck in the United States. Brand head Mike Manley confirmed the news during Fiat Chrysler's Capital Markets Day in Italy, while outlining Ram's five-year business plan.

Specific details are still unclear, but we know the new truck will be designed for global markets, and it will launch in the US sometime before 2022. We also know that Ram plans to offer electrification across its entire lineup, so expect the midsize truck to have some sort of hybrid tech, perhaps the 48-volt mild-hybrid system from the larger 1500 half-ton pickup.

We don't know if the truck will utilize unibody or body-on-frame construction, but FCA executives stress that the midsize Ram will first and foremost be designed for global markets. FCA currently sells the Ram 1200 in other countries, which is a rebadged version of a Mitsubishi pickup, and we're told the new truck will not be a version of this existing vehicle.

When the smaller Ram launches, it will enter a crowded midsize truck segment. In addition to the upcoming Ford Ranger, the new Ram will compete with the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon twins, as well as the Honda Ridgeline, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma.