Jeep Grand Wagoneer teaser looks in the rearview for a glimpse to the future

Here comes the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. We've received a handful of teasers for the new SUV so far, and on Sunday, Jeep dropped its latest.

It's a short and sweet video published to YouTube that shows footage of the OG Grand Wagoneer, but as the video plays out, we see a large digital mirror come into frame, hinting at the new SUV's technology. Indeed, the teasers so far are showcasing craftsmanship and technology rather than total off-road prowess. After all, the Grand Wagoneer is rumored to slot in as a luxurious flagship for the Jeep brand.

Enlarge Image Jeep

Previously, we received a couple other photos via social media as well. The first photo shows the SUV's new badge, which looks mighty classy, if we may say so. The font almost looks throwback in a sense, and right next to it sits an American flag. All of it dons a gold finish, also something we typically don't see these days.

A second photo shows a push-button start fixture and gives us a small taste of the SUV's cabin. There's some woodgrain present alongside other materials. To the right, we can start to see a knob, likely for the infotainment system.

Jeep

And that's it. Teasers are teasers, after all, but it's more than what we got a few weeks ago. Despite the blips of info, we have an idea of what to expect from the Grand Wagoneer when it bows.

Should this show up as a flagship SUV, prices could creep toward $100,000 in top trims. We'll also see a standard Jeep Wagoneer, which should be a little less luxurious and possibly shorter than the Grand Wagoneer. Both will likely sit on the Ram 1500's chassis, which leaves open plenty of powertrain choices. There will likely be a plug-in hybrid version at some point as well.

Based on Fiat Chrysler Automobile's second quarter earnings presentation, we should see both SUVs start rolling off the assembly line around this time next year. Only then will we know if they put the Ford Expedition, GMC Yukon and others on notice.