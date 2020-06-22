Jeep Grand Wagoneer could cost up to $100,000, sport 30-mile electric range

Jeep

The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs are two long-expected additions to the brand's lineup, and we've known about the company's ambitions to bring them back for years now. However, Jeep's also been incredibly tight-lipped about what to expect from them.

It sounds like someone broke their silence, because Mopar Insiders published some juicy rumors surrounding the Grand Wagoneer on Sunday. Specifically, the SUV could cost up to $100,000 in a certain trim and we may see a plug-in hybrid version.

The anonymous source spoke of high-quality trimmings inside and loads of technology packed into the SUV as parent automaker Fiat Chrysler wants to aim the Grand Wagoneer squarely at luxury SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade and the Lincoln Navigator. The source mentioned things like a fully customizable and digital gauge cluster, some sort of driver-assist technology that could handle highway driving with limited driver input and some fancy materials awash throughout the cabin. The rumors also suggest a frameless 12-inch infotainment display front and center to house the UConnect 5 system. And the passenger? Allegedly, they'll get their own infotainment package in front of them, too.

On the hybrid side of things, the source went on to suggest Jeep's 4xe badge will find its way to the Grand Wagoneer. "4xe" denotes a plug-in hybrid powertrain at the brand, and we'll see it on the Wrangler, Compass and other models in the near future. Supposedly, Jeep engineers have worked to ensure the battery pack and powertrain muscle 30 miles of electric range, which would be pretty significant for a vehicle the Grand Wagoneer's size. Allegedly, the plug-in hybrid won't show its face until about a year after the standard Grand Wagoneer shows up, however.

Jeep did not immediately return a request for comment on the rumored features.

We're not sure when we'll see the SUV debut, but it should be in the relatively near future. Rumors also suggest the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer were meant to debut at the canceled 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. If that's the case, we could see one or both debut this year.