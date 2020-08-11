Jeep Grand Wagoneer likely teased and it should be 'magnificent'

Jeep

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer's return has been a long one, but a new teaser photo may point to big news in the near future.

On Monday, Jeep published a single photo with the definition of "Grand" attached. By the definition, we're making an educated guess to say the brand's talking about the Grand Wagoneer since it will become the largest SUV in Jeep's portfolio. Jeep declined to comment further on the teaser image.

We honestly don't have much solid information on the Grand Wagoneer, nor the standard Wagoneer that's rumored to sit alongside it. We heard back in June the Grand Wagoneer may have some pretty lofty expectations, though. Top-tier trims could flirt with $100,000 and do battle with the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. To justify such a price tag, rumored information points to seriously fancy cabin materials, a large 12-inch infotainment display, a separate infotainment package for the front passenger and a driver-assist system to partially automate highway driving.

We could also see Jeep's 4xe badge make its way to the Grand Wagoneer as a plug-in hybrid variant is also part of the rumor mill.

Even if this teaser isn't for the Grand Wagoneer (in which case, it could be for the new Grand Cherokee), we're likely approaching the big SUV's debut regardless. Rumor has it Jeep wanted to reveal the Grand Wagoneer at the 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, but the coronavirus pandemic scrapped those plans. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's second quarter earning's presentation also declared the big SUV will enter production in the second quarter of 2021.