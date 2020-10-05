Jaguar XF Sportbrake discontinued in US for 2021

Enlarge Image Jaguar

Jaguar announced a number of upgrades for its XF sedan on Monday, but didn't make a single mention of the XF Sportbrake wagon. And when we followed up to ask about the status of Jaguar's stately estate, we're sorry to say, the news wasn't good.

"We will no longer be offering the XF Sportbrake in the US," a Jaguar spokesperson told Roadshow via email. The likable Jagwagon originally launched in 2017, and honestly, due to its super-slow sales, we're surprised it took this long for Jaguar to give the Sportbrake the axe.

Interestingly, this news comes at a time when other luxury automakers are bringing more wagons to the US. Audi recently launched the A6 Allroad and RS6 Avant, and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will hit dealerships in the coming months, in addition to an updated AMG E63 S Wagon. Sure, those wagons are a bit more specialized than the XF Sportbrake -- the Allroad and All-Terrain have some rugged charm, while the RS6 Avant and AMG E63 are all about performance. Good as it was, the Sportbrake wasn't much more than a more functional XF.

In the meantime, folks looking for a utility-minded Jaguar will have to make do with the E-Pace and F-Pace crossovers, the latter of which recently received some improvements. The updated XF sedan, meanwhile, goes on sale in January.