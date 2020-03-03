2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain wagon is coming to the US

Mercedes-Benz

Wagon fans, rejoice! Mercedes-Benz has announced that its E-Class All-Terrain will finally be available in the United States, surely in no small part due to Audi bringing the new A6 Allroad across the pond. There's one huge downside, though: the regular E-Class wagon will no longer be sold here, with the All-Terrain effectively taking its place in the lineup. The announcement was made along with the debut of a facelift for the crossover-ized wagon, which was revealed alongside its also-updated sedan sibling.

Not much has changed with the All-Terrain in terms of styling (or with the E-Class lineup as a whole, for that matter). Like the current version, the All-Terrain gets matte-black body cladding and a raised air suspension system along with unique bumper and wheel designs. For 2021, the grille and front bumper have been reshaped to look more like the rest of Mercedes' SUVs, and the standard LED head- and taillights have new designs. Nineteen-inch wheels with all-season run-flat tires are standard, while 20s will be option. We'll keep our fingers crossed that Mercedes will offer an actual all-terrain off-road tire with a smaller wheel in the future.

Bigger updates were saved for the interior. The new MBUX infotainment system has finally made its way to the E-Class, and dual 12.3-inch screens are now standard -- no more physical gauges. Being a facelift, there are of course a few new leather colors and trim options, and the driver's seat can now self-adjust based on the height of the person sitting in it for the optimum position. There's a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls; it also uses touch-capacitive tech to determine whether the driver has their hands on the wheel when semi-autonomous systems are active instead of requiring actual steering movements.

Speaking of semi-autonomous systems, Mercedes has updated the E-Class' available driver-assist features. The Driver Assistance Package's adaptive cruise control system can now adjust speed based on map and live traffic data, slowing down for things like upcoming roundabouts or toll booths and reacting to traffic jams before you even come upon one. The active stop-and-go system works at up to 35 mph and can now keep the car stopped for up to one minute, up from 30 seconds previously. The active steering assist now has an active emergency stop assist feature that will safely steer the car off the road and bring it to a stop if it detects the driver is distracted for a long period or is unable to operate the car. Also new is an exit warning feature for the blind-spot monitoring system that warns occupants exiting the car of oncoming vehicles or bicycles.

The All-Terrain will come solely in E450 guise, which uses Mercedes' turbocharged and hybridized 3.0-liter inline-six and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The engine makes 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, and the mild-hybrid EQ Boost system adds up to 21 horses and 184 lb.-ft. All-wheel drive is standard, and the All-Terrain gets its own Offroad and Offroad Plus driving modes. Mercedes doesn't give many details about these modes, but they will have what sounds like hill-descent control.

Mercedes says the All-Terrain will go on sale in the US this fall, with pricing to be announced closer to that time. In Europe, the current All-Terrain commands a premium of a few thousand dollars compared to the standard wagon, so expect a similar situation in the US. That would translate to a starting price of around $70,000, a bit more expensive than the A6 Allroad.

Oh, and don't be too sad about the death of the regular E-Class wagon. A Mercedes spokesperson told us to "stay tuned for more news on the E-Class Wagon in the coming months," which is most likely when the updated Mercedes-AMG E63 will debut. The E63 wagon is one of AMG's most iconic models and attracts Mercedes' wealthiest clientele, and we fully expect it to remain available in the US.