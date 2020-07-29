GMC Hummer EV truck and SUV teased as debut date moves to fall

GMC

The GMC Hummer EV pickup truck was supposed to debut on May 20, but the automaker postponed that event due to, well, you know. An official reveal date is still TBD, but on Wednesday, General Motors confirmed the electric Hummer will show its face this fall.

"Its production timing remains on track and on schedule," a GM spokesperson said in a statement. The GMC Hummer EV will go into production about a year after its debut, in fall 2021.

GM also released a new video today, and it gives us an even better look at the new GMC Hummer EV. Not only can we see the truck going through its design and production process, but we get our first glimpse at the truck's profile by way of an outline. It's interesting, to say the least -- the rear window actually appears to have a greater slope than the windshield.

But that's not all. The video also shows the outline of the forthcoming Hummer SUV, the second body style to be built on this platform. It's more traditionally shaped, and has a spare tire mounted to the tailgate. Actually, in profile, this sketch has a striking resemblance to the old Hummer H2, which is likely intentional.

Enlarge Image GMC

The GMC Hummer EV's return was originally announced during the Super Bowl, in an ad featuring basketball star LeBron James. GMC has already confirmed a number of details about its new truck, including a claimed 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pound-feet of torque (which is actually quite misleading), and a 0-to-60-mph time of just 3 seconds.

We also know that both the truck and SUV will have removable roof panels that can stow in the trunk, as well as something called Crab Mode, which should allow the Hummer to pull off impressive turns not unlike those of the Rivian R1T, one of its key rivals. The Hummer EV will be powered by GM's new Ultium batteries and is said to have a range of about 400 miles in its top spec. It will also feature the next version of GM's Super Cruise driver-assistance tech, which allows for hands-free driving on certain premapped roads throughout the US.

The future of electric pickups is certainly a hot topic; many hard-working EVs are scheduled to launch in the coming years. In addition to the GMC Hummer EV, there's of course the Tesla Cybertruck, as well as the aforementioned Rivian R1T, Bollinger B2 and Lordstown Endurance EV. Nikola is working on its Badger EV, and Ford will release a fully electric version of its F-150 pickup, too.

GM will open the order books for the GMC Hummer EV when production kicks off in late 2021. We'll know more when the truck officially makes its debut in a few months.