Super Bowl 2020: Hummer EV truck introduced by LeBron James in Big Game commercial

If you haven't heard by now, yes, Hummer is coming back. This time, however, the name will be part of the GMC brand and Hummer kicks things off with a 1,000-horsepower electric vehicle and 11,500 pound-feet of wheel torque.

After the GMC Hummer EV (it's full name) was subject to teasing earlier last week, the brand revealed the full Super Bowl commercial Sunday morning ahead of its prime time debut this evening during the big game. Lending a helping hand is NBA superstar LeBron James to help reintroduce the Hummer nameplate.

The full spot mashes together the teaser video GMC showed last week, starting with a pack of horses galloping full speed, then shots of gears turning and finally a motorcycle sprinting away. The horses symbolize the Hummer EV's 1,000 hp, while the motorcycle touts a 0-60 mph time of just three seconds. The gears turning introduce us to 11,500 lb-ft of wheel torque. You can read more on why wheel torque is tad misleading here, but no, the reborn Hummer won't actually sport that much twist.

Finally, the ad closes with James dunking a basketball, doing what he does best, before GMC proclaims it as the sound of "quiet dominance." James also provides a voice over as GMC reminds viewers there are "zero limits" when it comes to this Hummer EV. Each portion lends to the positive attributes of electric vehicles, all the while positioning the Hummer EV as one tough cookie. As the ad closes out, we're treated to the same teaser shot of the electric vehicle's front end and a debut date. Thoroughly, it's a pretty bang-on way to reintroduce a big name and even bigger model for the automaker.

GMC plans to show the full rig on May 20, which give the brand plenty of time to hype this thing up further. No doubt, General Motors will be gunning for some of the Tesla Cybertruck fanfare with this new model. And what a way to do with a brand name that was so beloved and vilified all at once during its prime.