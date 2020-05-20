Hummer EV has a t-top and a targa-style roof in one

Today was supposed to be GMC's big day as it revealed the reborn Hummer EV pickup truck to the world, but the coronavirus pandemic shifted plans. Instead, the brand gave us another teaser to keep the electric Hummer on our minds, and it's all about t-tops, baby.

Well, t-tops and a targa-style roof, it seems, with no bracing on the sides. The sole photo and video show a four-panel removable roof for the electric pickup truck, which a single person will be able to take down on their own. GMC confirmed with Roadshow this feature will also be standard and the central support at the front will also be removable. Judging the fact GMC has run with the "zero limits" motif for the Hummer EV, that only makes sense.

GMC didn't expand much more on the feature, but not going to lie, it's a pretty sweet addition, and the panels should store neatly in the truck's frunk.

GMC

Despite the reveal's delay -- and we still don't have a new date -- GMC previously confirmed with Roadshow the pandemic has not affected development of the electric truck. A future launch and production are both still on track, too, and the photo teaser mentions first availability in fall 2021.

As for what else to expect from the reborn Hummer and its electric powertrain, we should see 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. The latter figure is a smidge misleading, which we explained in the past, but nevertheless, it sure sounds like a proper Hummer.

During a GM EV Day earlier this year, the automaker also hinted the top-spec model should do 400 miles on a single charge. Actual battery specs and details on less powerful versions aren't available just yet, but GMC says to stay tuned for more information in the months to come. When it does arrive, the Hummer EV could be the first electric pickup to hit the market as competitors like Tesla, Ford and numerous other companies ready their own challengers.