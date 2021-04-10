GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

GMC Hummer EV SUV revealed, 2022 Kia Carnival and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the most important stories from the week ending April 10.

Hello, Roadshow readers, and welcome back to the week in review. Allow us to guide you through some of the best reviews and news stories from the past week. We have lots of great stuff below, or check out the Roadshow News Recap above to have a video tour of the biggest stories.

Top reviews

2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige is an SUV-styled MPV for VIPs

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin hopped into Kia's new minivan, er, sorry, "multipurpose vehicle," the 2022 Carnival. Seriously, this thing's luxurious as hell.

Click here to read our 2022 Kia Carnival first drive review.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander: Outlandish no longer

Reviews Editor Craig Cole took the brand-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander for a spin to see if it's once again worth your time. Spoiler alert: It totally is.

Click here to read our 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander first drive review.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 has V8 power and heritage style

Managing Editor Steve Ewing had a go in Ford's new pony, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1. Read on to see if it strikes the right balance between regular Mustang and a bridge to Shelby.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 first drive review.

2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Affordable but awesome

Top news

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450: Small changes, small wonder

The Hummer SUV and pickup have a connection to Marvel. How so? Watch the video above to find out.

Have a look around the new Hummer EV SUV with Reviews Editor Craig Cole and check the big machine out yourself.