GMC Hummer EV SUV revealed, 2022 Kia Carnival and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello, Roadshow readers, and welcome back to the week in review. Allow us to guide you through some of the best reviews and news stories from the past week. We have lots of great stuff below, or check out the Roadshow News Recap above to have a video tour of the biggest stories.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin hopped into Kia's new minivan, er, sorry, "multipurpose vehicle," the 2022 Carnival. Seriously, this thing's luxurious as hell.

Click here to read our 2022 Kia Carnival first drive review.

Reviews Editor Craig Cole took the brand-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander for a spin to see if it's once again worth your time. Spoiler alert: It totally is.

Click here to read our 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander first drive review.

Managing Editor Steve Ewing had a go in Ford's new pony, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1. Read on to see if it strikes the right balance between regular Mustang and a bridge to Shelby.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 first drive review.

Top news

Now playing: Watch this: How Marvel Cinematic tech influenced the GMC Hummer EV's...

The Hummer SUV and pickup have a connection to Marvel. How so? Watch the video above to find out.

Now playing: Watch this: 2024 GMC Hummer SUV: An all-electric rock crawler

Have a look around the new Hummer EV SUV with Reviews Editor Craig Cole and check the big machine out yourself.