GMC Hummer EV SUV revealed, 2022 Kia Carnival and more: Roadshow's week in review

Top reviews
2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige is an SUV-styled MPV for VIPsSee all photos
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin hopped into Kia's new minivan, er, sorry, "multipurpose vehicle," the 2022 Carnival. Seriously, this thing's luxurious as hell.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander: Outlandish no longerSee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole took the brand-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander for a spin to see if it's once again worth your time. Spoiler alert: It totally is.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 has V8 power and heritage styleSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing had a go in Ford's new pony, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1. Read on to see if it strikes the right balance between regular Mustang and a bridge to Shelby.
2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Affordable but awesomeSee all photos
Top news
- GMC Hummer EV SUV lands: The pickup's SUV brethren debuted this week, and it still looks like the hulking beast we once knew.
- 2022 Toyota GR 86 revealed: The Subaru BRZ's corporate twin arrived, and it once again looks like a piece of sports car bliss.
- Electric Chevy Silverado cometh: GM teased an electric Silverado in the pipeline, and it'll be built in Detroit.
- Biden wants $100 billion for EV rebates: The president's infrastructure plan would carve out $100 billion to subsidize the purchase of an electric car for buyers.
- Toyota Tacoma prices go up, up, up: The semiconductor chip shortage is forcing Toyota to cull back rebates, which makes the pickup a lot more expensive.
- More Ford Explorers: The Blue Oval said it has a few new Explorer variants coming, including a cheaper ST version.
