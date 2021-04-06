Electric Chevy Silverado coming with 400-plus miles of range

General Motors

General Motors' Detroit-based Factory Zero is quickly becoming a hot spot for the automaker's future electric vehicles. On Tuesday, we learned of another high-profile vehicle set to roll down the assembly line in the future: an electric Chevrolet Silverado.

Details are thin right now, but the automaker said this is not engineers stuffing a battery pack into the Silverado as we know it. Instead, this truck will be built from the ground up on the company's Ultium platform and battery tech as an electric vehicle with zero compromises. The brand will build retail and commercial versions of the electric Silverado and it will sport at least 400 miles of range, GM promised. We may have gotten a glimpse of what's planned, however, at CES earlier this year. There, GM showed a gaggle of EVs in the shadows, and one decidedly pickup truck-looking shape wore a Chevy badge.

"Chevrolet will take everything Chevy's loyal truck buyers love about Silverado -- and more -- and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike," GM President Mark Reuss said.

With an electric Silverado confirmed, the Bowtie brand will take the fight directly to Ford and its long-promised F-150 electric pickup truck. We can't discount a number of other startups and established players also planning their own electric trucks, though. That includes the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T and many more.

No word on when we'll see the electric Silverado enter production, but expect to see it before 2025. By then, GM said it plans to deliver more than 1 million electric vehicles around the world. Pickup trucks are, clearly, a big part of that ambition as the automaker aims to phase out gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035.