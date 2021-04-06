2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450: Small changes, small wonder

The CLS is back for 2022, though not much has changed.

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
Mercedes-Benz

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA 450

The 2022 Mercedes CLS 450 is much the same as the 2021 model, but with a few aesthetic changes.

The biggest changes lie on the exterior.

Specifically, with a refreshed front end.

The changes include a new, more aggressive bumper.

As well as a new grille.

Inside, there are more choices for colors and materials.

As well as a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel with capacitive buttons.

The CLS 450 retains its MBUX system and dual 12.3-inch screens.

It also retains its excellent turbocharged inline six engine and mild hybrid system.

The 2022 CLS will hit dealers in early 2022.

