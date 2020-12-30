GM will talk electric cars, trucks at CES 2021 keynote

GMC

General Motors Chairperson and CEO Mary Barra is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at next month's all-digital CES 2021. We know she'll be talking about the future of GM's electric vehicle offerings with signs pointing to this being our first look at an upcoming electric pickup truck wearing Chevrolet's bowtie badge.

In response to the pandemic, CES 2021 will be all-digital, moving online where Barra will deliver the opening keynote of the show on Tuesday, January 12. Barra will be discussing the EV strategy of GM's various brands which, according to the event description, include "laying the foundation for an all-electric future." Last month, GM announced that it is investing big in electric cars with a $27 billion investment ramp up that it expects will culminate in 30 new EVs revealed over the next five year.

According to sources at Bloomberg, we can expect the keynote to include peeks at various GM concept vehicles, including a plug-in Chevrolet pickup truck, though details are slim at this point. We've already gotten a preview of GM's EV truck capability in the recently debuted GMC Hummer EV and we also know that GM is working on an electric Chevrolet-branded pickup; we got a peek at it last month.

Electric pickups are lining up to be the next big step of spreading the gospel of electrification to a whole new segment of American buyers. Ford is expected to debut an electric version of its F-Series pickup sometime in 2021, with the Rivian R1T and the Tesla Cybertruck looming large as serious electric truck competitors. A Chevy Silverado EV -- assuming GM sticks with an established name plate -- would be a very important reveal, especially if GM can offer it at a more affordable starting price than the Hummer's six-figure sticker.

We also expect GM's CES 2021 keynote may be our first clear look at the upcoming Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which is expected to launch next year. We should also learn more information about upcoming electrified Cadillac models that will follow the upcoming Lyriq SUV and as well as how Buick factors into its electrification roadmap.