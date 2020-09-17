Electric Ford F-150 previewed with wild-looking design

Ford

Ford announced on Thursday that it would be investing upwards of $700 million in a new facility at its Rouge vehicle assembly complex to build the forthcoming electric F-150. This new facility will add around 300 jobs, which is always nice to see, but what it had left out previously was what this new F-150 would actually look like.

Now, thanks to a new teaser image from the Blue Oval, we know and -- surprise! -- it looks like a Rivian R1T and a Bronco polished off a bottle of Boone's Farm and put on some Air Supply. I mean, despite that description, I think it looks cool. Still, it's just a teaser, so there's plenty of room for interpretation and as well as for Ford to change its mind.

"We are proud to once again build and innovate for the future here at the Rouge with the debut of our all-new F-150 and the construction of a modern new manufacturing center to build the first-ever all-electric F-150," said Bill Ford, executive chairman, Ford Motor Company, in a statement. "This year's COVID-19 crisis made it clear why it is so important for companies like Ford to help keep our US manufacturing base strong and help our country get back to work."

The F-150 EV is set to hit the market at some point in 2022.