Ford plans 5 new electric cars for Canadian production, union leader says

Ford

Ford has been nowhere near as publicly gung-ho on electric cars as crosstown rival General Motors, but the Blue Oval reportedly has big things planned for battery-powered cars. On Tuesday, Reuters reported remarks from Jerry Dias, president of Canadian auto union Unifor, who not only mentioned a substantial investment in the Canadian production plants, but five new electric cars.

Ford Canada did not comment directly on Dias' remarks. "Ford of Canada and Unifor have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year national labor contract covering nearly 5,400 unionized employees in Canada," a Ford spokesperson told Roadshow. "To respect the ratification process, Ford of Canada will not discuss the specifics of the tentative agreement."

Unifor did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment following Dias' remarks.

According to Dias, Ford agreed to a C$1.95 billion ($1.46 billion) investment in its Windsor and Oakville plants. The latter's future looked rather dim following rumors the Ford Edge will soon exit production. The Edge and its platform cousin, the Lincoln Nautilus, are the only remaining vehicles rolling out of the plant in Oakville, Ontario. Previously, the facility also built the Ford Flex and Lincoln MKT, which exited production last year.

While the investment is good news for Unifor members working for Ford, Dias also spoke about what the investment will cover for the three-year labor contract, and it's all about electric cars. According to the union president, Ford has five EVs planned for production in Canada, though he didn't share any more details on the specific vehicles. The first of the five electric vehicles should enter production in 2025, with the other four following through 2028.

Ford will launch its first electric car, the Mustang Mach-E, later this year, which will be built in Mexico.