Ford Mustang Mach-E nets reservations in all 50 states

Ford's electric pony, the upcoming Mustang Mach-E, proves electric cars aren't a regional love affair. The automaker shared on Tuesday that buyers have placed orders for the electric SUV in every single US state.

The Blue Oval still won't discuss how many reservations it's actually received, but the first full year of production will likely hover around 50,000 vehicles for the globe. Though we likely won't know solid numbers until closer to the Mustang Mach-E's official production start date, we do know Rapid Red is, so far, the most popular color choice by state.

Rivaling the red hue are Carbonized Gray and Infinite Blue, though Idaho, Montana and Hawaii have largely stuck with a classic white color, according to Ford's color map.

Unsurprisingly, the reservations favor the Mustang Mach-E's optional all-wheel drive and extended battery. Combining AWD with the extended-range battery nets a Ford-estimated range of 270 miles to a charge. The standard battery will muster around 210 miles with AWD, according to the automaker. EPA estimates aren't available for the SUV yet.

Ford said three out of four buyers reserving a Mustang Mach-E chose AWD, but the number climbs to nine in 10 reservers in the Northeast part of the US. Zooming in on data from the West and Southwest parts of the country, the rear-wheel-drive layout remains more popular. Snow is why we can't have nice things in some parts of the country...

One thing that's certain about the reservations is the limited-run First Edition model is totally sold out. Ford told Roadshow this past November the First Edition sold out in the US and updated us to add it sold out globally this past December. It's still unclear how many Mustang Mach-E models will get the First Edition treatment, but the automaker previously told us it will be "very limited."

For those still mulling things over, all Ford asks for is a $500 refundable deposit to reserve a Mustang Mach-E. Production will start late this year and grow to add the GT trim in spring 2021.