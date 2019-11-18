Ford Mustang Mach-E: Deep dive into pricing and features

Ford

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is the Blue Oval's first big bet on electrification. Rather than build a compliance car for the sake of being a compliance car, the company has gone a different route and situated this electric SUV around its most prominent icon.

Following the Mustang Mach-E's debut on Sunday, Ford has already launched a light online configurator with prices, features and availability. Long story short, the most affordable versions aren't coming for well over another year.

But let's keep it simple and start at the bottom of the range and work our way up. If you're dead set on parking a Mustang Mach-E in your garage for the lowest cost possible, the Select trim is the starting point. Details are super light right now as Ford still hashes out standard equipment and packages, but the model will start at $44,995, including a $1,100 destination charge. On the positive side of things, the full $7,500 federal tax credit applies. That pegs the base model to start at $37,495 including destination.

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford describes the Mustang Mach-E Select's key features as such: 18-inch wheels, phone-as-key technology, next-generation Ford CoPilot 360 and Sync and LED lights. These base models will come with power flowing to the rear wheels as standard and an estimated 230-mile range. Horsepower will hover around 255 hp. Select optional all-wheel drive and the range falls to 210 estimated miles. It's also a $2,700 option, mind you, making this electric pony $47,695 before destination.

Three colors are an extra-cost option (red, white and blue), while the standard palette is perfect for a rental car lot made up of gray, black, silver and another white hue.

Inside, Ford's "ActiveX" seating material washes over the cabin and the massive 15.5-inch infotainment screen is standard. Other than that, additional details are unavailable. This cheapest model isn't slated for arrival until "early 2021."

Moving on up brings us to the Premium trim at $51,700. Here's where the typical niceties midrange are found, such as heated front row seats, a 10-speaker premium audio system power mirrors and more. It's also where buyers can get choosey with the battery configuration.

The standard-range battery is standard with 230 miles of range and AWD remains optional for $2,700, bringing the range down to 210 miles like in the Select. However, Ford offers an extended-range battery with both RWD and AWD. Choose the former and you'll be looking at an estimated 300 miles, while AWD bumps the figure down to 270 miles. This is also where the Mustang Mach-E gets more power (obviously). There's 282 hp for the RWD model and 332 hp for the AWD version with the bigger battery.

Selecting the extended-range battery adds $5,000 to the price, and AWD on top of that is $2,700 for a total of $7,700 more. Total cost for the most expensive model rings in at $59,400 and this version will be available late next year.

Ford

Next up is the California Route 1 trim, which Ford describes as "uniquely equipped for max range." Indeed, it's only offered with the extended-range battery and RWD to muscle the widely publicized 300-mile figure. It also gets aero inserts to keep the Mustang Mach-E slicker through the wind. The price for efficiency is $53,500 and this model won't be ready until 2021.

Launching alongside the Premium trim is the First Edition, which is a lot like the the former. It gets most of the same equipment, standard extended-range battery and AWD and a few special touches. For instance, it's offered in Grabber Blue, which looks pretty good on this SUV, and comes with vegan upholstery to mimic leather. It'll set buyers back $61,000 and Ford says there's a limited number of these going into production, though it's unclear how limited this edition will be.

Enlarge Image Ford

Sitting atop this Mustang Mach-E range is, appropriately, the GT trim. With the "GT" badge attached, this'll be the one for performance freaks -- Ford says it makes 459 horsepower and will hit 60 mph in the 4 second range. Prices start at $61,600, and noting how it'll focus on performance over efficiency, Ford estimates it'll go 250 miles on a full charge. It also gets one of the fancier cabins with copper inserts, 20-inch wheels and a unique grille treatment. Don't look for this model until spring of 2021, Ford says. Ford hasn't yet announced pricing for the range-topping GT Performance Edition, which gets bigger wheels and some other goodies and is able to hit 60 mph in around 3-and-a-half seconds.

If you're ready to commit, Ford will take a refundable $500 deposit today before the first Mustang Mach-E SUVs are delivered next year. An electric "Mustang-inspired" SUV. What a world we live in, folks.