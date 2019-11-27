Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition is now sold out

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Well, that was pretty quick. Ford has confirmed the Mustang Mach-E First Edition is now sold out in America. That's right, if you pondered putting a deposit down for one of the first versions of the electric SUV heading to production, you've missed your chance.

Ford quietly removed the First Edition from the Mustang Mach-E's configurator at some point recently, but Ford confirmed with us on Wednesday that the model is sold out.

"Yes, the First Edition is sold out in the US," a Ford representative said. When queried on how many First Editions were up for grabs, Ford remained quiet.

"We are not providing any numbers and encouraging customers to place orders for the other models due to limited sales volumes in the first year," the representative added. Ford previously told Roadshow this model would be "very limited." Whether that's in the tens, hundreds or thousands, we don't know.

All told, Ford plans to build around 50,000 Mustang Mach-E models in its first full year of production. The rather low figure (for the industry at large) is due to limited battery supplies, Ford previously said. That 50,000 figure is also a global number -- not just for the US.

Buyers who did step up to be one of the first Mustang Mach-E owners were required to place a small deposit fee of $500 (totally refundable) before facing a $61,000 price (after a $1,100 destination charge) for the First Edition. It will be a pretty well equipped machine, though, with the bigger battery, all-wheel drive, vegan leather upholstery and more. As for specs, the Mustang Mach-E First Edition will sport 332 horsepower and go an estimated 270 miles on a charge.

The closest thing to the First Edition that's still available will be the Premium trim, which has a lot of the same features but without the honor of coming first. It starts at $51,700 but gets expensive quickly with more options. It will also launch late next year after the First Edition. Other more affordable models and the GT performance trim will come in 2021.