Ford Mach-E electric SUV will land in Europe before America

The Ford Mustang is about as American as it gets when it comes to the US auto industry, but Ford's latest electric pony to join the lineup isn't coming here first, according to an executive.

No, instead, Europe will get first dibs on the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The news comes from Jason Mase, head of Ford's electrification marketing. A member of the Mach-E Club Forum spoke with the executive at the Chicago Auto Show last week, where Mase delivered news on the Mach-E's availability.

Norway will have specific European priority when it comes to the electric SUV, according to the forum post. It's unclear if other European countries will also see the Mustang Mach-E first before it lands in the US. Ford didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Norway holds an incredible lead among other European countries when it comes to electric-car adoption. According to the Road Traffic Information Council, EVs made up 44.2% of all new car sales in Norway in 2019. Plug-in hybrids made up another 13.6%. The overall majority of new cars sold in the country are electrified. All this lends credibility to Ford's decision on Mustang Mach-E availability.

Nevertheless, America won't be too far behind in terms of the electric SUV's launch. The first production cars will be in owners' hands by the fourth quarter of this year as Mach E production ramps up in Mexico. Every trim will be available for sale save for the GT model, which will show up later in spring 2021.