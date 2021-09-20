Ford Maverick turbo EPA fuel economy estimates confirm truck's frugality

Following leaked information on the 2022 Ford Maverick 2.0T's fuel economy about a month ago, we now have official estimates from the EPA. And it's good news: The EPA estimates match the leaked info. The Maverick 2.0T will do 23 mpg city, 30 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined when equipped with front-wheel drive. Opt for all-wheel drive and the little truck will return an estimated 22 city, 29 highway and 25 combined.

No, we still don't have estimates for the Maverick Hybrid. I know that's what you all want, but we simply don't have them yet. They could come soon though, perhaps before September is finished, so stay tuned.

For those wondering if a Ranger or Maverick will suit their life better, these estimates show the latter will save at least 3 mpg combined, when comparing a base rear-wheel drive Ranger to a base front-wheel drive Maverick. Ditto when stacking up the AWD Maverick and 4WD Ranger. They're not perfect apples-to-apples comparisons, but you get the idea. For many people, a Maverick is all the truck they'll ever need. Over five years, the EPA also estimates Maverick 2.0T owners will spend $1,000 less filling up the truck compared to a Ranger.

Maverick production is now underway at Ford's plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. The first trucks should hit dealers this fall, but expect most of them to feature the turbocharged engine. The automaker plans to allocate most, if not all, Maverick Hybrids to customer orders to start, which could make it a tough find on dealer lots.