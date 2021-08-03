Ford Maverick Hybrid could be tough to come by at dealers

Enlarge Image Ford

The Ford Maverick could be the sleeper hit of the year when it launches in the coming months, but for those thinking they'll be able to scoop one of the hybrid pickup trucks up at a dealership, you may want to rethink your strategy. According to a poster identified as a dealership source on the Maverick Truck Club forum, Ford plans to allocate all Maverick hybrids to customer orders. Essentially, every last hybrid model the automaker builds will go to those who place a reservation and convert that into a final order. That leaves, well, nothing for dealers to actually stock on their lots.

A Ford spokesperson said in a statement, "The demand for the standard hybrid powertrain is very strong. As we ramp up production, we are doing everything we can to make sure we allocate vehicles to customers who placed retail orders." They did add, however, "[We] plan to have stock inventory to view at local Ford dealerships, as well." How much inventory? That's the real question.

The forum poster also said Ford foresees a higher demand for the non-hybrid powertrain, with the fuel-sipping power plant accounting for 40% of 2022 model year production. The engine with electrification displaces 2.5 liters, delivers 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. Shifts, or the lack thereof, come from a CVT and it should offer 40 mpg in the city as power flows to the front wheels only. Opt for the 2.0-liter turbo-four, and you're looking at 250 hp and 277 lb-ft of twist. An eight-speed automatic sends power to the front wheels, or each wheel with an optional all-wheel drive system. With the extra power, the Maverick can tow double the weight of the hybrid powertrain at 4,000 pounds.

So far, demand for the Maverick looks mighty strong, no matter which powertrain customers want. According to the poster, there are two months of verified orders on the books for Ford, though this dealer source also said there could be a hiccup along the way. Spray-in bedliner demand may also be higher than what the Blue Oval thought with a whopping 70% of all customers requesting the option. Ford in the past said it's focused on making quality job number one once again, so hopefully, the Maverick launch goes off without a hitch.