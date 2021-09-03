Ford Maverick production kicks off

Maverick Truck Club

Break out the party streamers, Ford Maverick fans, because the tiny little truck is now in production. Photos shared to the Maverick Truck Club forum show what's presumably the first production pickup truck taking part in celebrations.

Ford assembles the Maverick alongside the Bronco Sport at its manufacturing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. The truck looks snazzy with its Velocity Blue exterior color, and according to the forum, this is a 2.0-liter turbo-four model. These trucks with the turbo-four will be the more likely candidate shoppers will find at dealerships to start. Ford doesn't plan to stock many, if any, hybrid models for sale as it works to fill customer orders first. However, if buyers want all-wheel drive, they'll need to opt for the turbo-four and skip the hybrid. There won't be an AWD/hybrid model -- at least not yet.

The automaker declined to comment or share any additional details about production having commenced and simply reiterated the Maverick will reach dealerships this fall. Ford reportedly has over 100,000 reservations for this tiny truck, so the workforce in Hermosillo will be mighty busy for a while.