Ford's got 100,000 reservations for the Maverick, mostly for the hybrid, report says

The amount people are stoked for the upcoming Ford Maverick is palpable. I mean, it looks great and has the right specs to make it a perfect truck for 90% of people 90% of the time. We here at Roadshow can't wait to get our hands on one, and that sentiment seems to be borne out with the general public, too, judging by a report Monday by the Detroit News.

By that, we mean that there are allegedly over 100,000 reservations for Fords' mini truck revival, a big chunk of which are for the front-wheel drive hybrid model and coming, of all places, from California. Now, the California thing might seem like a given, with the state's hunger for EVs and hybrids, but traditionally, California has been all about imports when it comes to trucks.

When talking about reservation numbers and what they mean, it's always important to note that reservations aren't the same as sales, even when there is a deposit required to make one. The Maverick doesn't require a deposit, and the reservation system doesn't actually obligate anyone to buy, so take the 100,000 reservations figure with a mini-truck-size grain of salt. This level of interest bodes well for the Blue Oval, which hasn't offered a truck this small since the Ranger died off in 2012 (it's back but as a medium-size truck, not a compact).

In case you've been living in a locked bunker for the past couple of years (understandable, tbh) or simply forgot, the Ford Maverick will start at $21,490, including a $1,495 destination fee. That will get you the base, front-wheel-drive hybrid model on some sweet steel wheels and covered in all kinds of black plastic; expect prices to rise sharply as you head up the trim stack.

The Maverick is supposed to hit dealers this fall, but frankly, with the global silicon shortage wreaking all kinds of havoc on the automotive industry, we'd be surprised if it arrived on time.

We asked Ford for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.