Some Ford Maverick customers are in for a free AWD upgrade

Listen up, Ford Maverick customers: If you placed an order for a front-wheel drive pickup with the 4K towing package, you're not getting it. According to documents posted to the Maverick Truck Club forum, performance evaluations showed this Maverick combination wasn't up to snuff. To make sure Ford won't inconvenience anyone who ordered the towing package with a FWD truck, they can opt for a free all-wheel drive upgrade instead.

The automaker will cover a $2,200 upcharge, according to Ford, for any customer that originally placed an order for the now-defunct configuration. With the AWD upgrade, they can then add the 4K towing package. If they still want a FWD truck, they'll need to remove the beefier towing setup and deal with a 2,000-pound maximum or cancel the order. If a customer does stick with a FWD Maverick, they can add a Trailer Hitch Receiver with a four-pin connector.

Ford said in a statement the move is meant to "meet strong demand for Maverick and reduce complexity." The automaker added there were roughly 500 orders for the FWD Maverick with the towing package. These customers will be eligible for the AWD upgrade.

The best value here is to take the AWD upgrade and run, even though fuel economy takes a slight, 1 mpg hit (to 22 city, 29 highway and 25 combined). It's a pretty generous offer from Ford. And remember, this is only for the 2.0-liter turbo model. The Maverick Hybrid doesn't offer AWD -- at least, not yet.