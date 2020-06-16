Ford Edge said to be on the chopping block as other SUVs make it redundant

The Ford Edge has been a staple part of the Blue Oval's lineup for over 10 years now, and although at first glance it appears the midsize SUV has a solid place in the automaker's lineup, that's not the case according to the latest rumor.

AutoForecast Solutions, an industry analyst firm, said on Monday that it hears Ford has tossed the next-generation Edge program into the scrap pile. Scheduled for 2023, the SUV was due for a full redesign on a new platform with production to continue at the automaker's assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario.

Ford did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment.

Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting for AFS, told Roadshow the problem essentially lies in redundancy. With other SUVs like the Bronco Sport, Bronco and the new Escape, mixed with flat retail sales, Ford made the call. The automaker has a number of new SUVs slated for the years to come, too. Fiorani said Ford could essentially "break new ground" with one of the new models and retire the more anonymous Edge in the process.

For Ford, the Edge has largely turned into a fleet vehicle.

As for the Edge's cousin the Lincoln Nautilus, it will have a future, according to AFS. It's not clear if the SUV will still be available in North America, but the analyst said production will move to a factory in China come 2023.

The decision spells bad news for the mentioned plant in Canada. The Edge is the only vehicle assembled at the Oakville-based facility. In fact, it's the final Ford vehicle built in Canada. The automaker ended production of the Flex and Lincoln MKT last year at the same plant in Oakville.

Ford does operate two engine plants, which produce engines for the Mustang and F-150, in Canada as well. With negotiations set to kick off this year between US automakers and Canada's Unifor auto union, things could get dicey quickly if Ford moves to close the plant in Oakville. Fiorani said Ford likely can't risk a strike at the engine plants that produce engines for two crucial vehicles.