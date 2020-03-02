2020 Ford Edge: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

Ford

The Ford Edge received some slight changes for 2020. While there are no differences mechanically, the Edge now has dual-zone automatic climate control standard. Other changes for 2020 include doing away with the auto-dimming rearview mirror, as well as adding six paint colors and deleting three others. The greatest change to the new Edge, however, is on the Titanium trim, where Ford offers a new package called the Titanium Elitee.



Powertrain and specs

The same two EcoBoost engines are available for the 2020 Ford Edge. The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four still makes a respectable 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, but Ford rates its engines using 93-octane gas, which isn't available in some locations, so depending on where you drive it those results may vary. The ST still comes with Ford's 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which makes 335 hp and 380 lb-ft.



All 2020 Ford Edges come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an electronic shift knob. All-wheel drive is a $1,995 option on the SE, SEL and Titanium models, but comes standard in the Edge ST.



The ST can also be optioned with a performance brake package that includes front and rear vented discs, red calipers, better engine cooling, summer tires and performance brake pads. The braking package is an additional $2,695, but requires the addition of the 401A package, which can be considered the "elite" package for the ST, for a net price increase of $7,535.



The EPA-estimated fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive Edge is 24 mpg combined, while the all-wheel-drive Edge and Edge ST are rated at 23 mpg combined and 21 mpg combined, respectively.

Interior

While black or tan cloth seating is standard for the 2020 Edge SE, buyers get the convenience of a 10-way power driver's seat. Heated front seats and a powered, six-way front-passenger's seat become available when you step up to the SEL. Leather-trimmed seating surfaces and a 10-way power passenger seat are available on the Titanium and ST, but the ST comes with Miko microfiber seat inserts.



While off-white or black leather is available on the ST or Titanium, Ford's ActiveX microfiber seats claim to be more durable and more stain-resistant than their nonsynthetic counterparts. Cooled seats are available in some packages -- like the new-for-2020 Titanium Elite -- with black and brown leather seating.



A central, analog-style speedometer gauge is surrounded by two configurable 4.2-inch LCD screens when buyers opt for the SEL or higher, but the SE retains a more traditional gauge cluster. The five-seat Edge can split the second row of seats 60/40 or drop all the way for a maximum cargo capacity of 73.4 cubic feet. With the second-row bench upright, cargo volume is 39.2 cubic feet.

Technology

Ford's Sync 3 multimedia interface is standard equipment on every 2020 Edge and includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. The interface is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Waze information that connects through the Sync 3 AppLink mobile companion application.



Ford's Co-Pilot 360 is the company's suite of safety features, which is standard on the Edge. The suite includes automatic high beams, blind-spot warning with cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assistance, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. SE and SEL buyers can opt for a more robust Co-Pilot 360+ system for $795, which adds adaptive cruise control and lane-centering tech. A foot-activated liftgate, wireless charging pad and remote start system are part of an optional convenience package on the SE and SEL, but standard on the Titanium and ST models.



A heated steering wheel can be optioned in the SEL and ST, but is included in the price of the Titanium along with the Bang & Olufsen sound system. The panoramic moonroof is available as a standalone $1,595 option in the SEL, Titanium and ST. But you can also bundle this option in with features like evasive steering and parking assistance. In the case of the Titanium, the Elite package with these features adds a whopping $4,150. The ST's similar upgrade package adds an even more pricey $4,840.

Pricing

Pricing for the 2020 Ford Edge starts at $32,195 for the SE, $35,450 for the SEL, $39,195 for the luxurious Titanium trim and $44,360 for the top-of-the-line ST. All prices include a $1,095 destination charge.

Availability

The 2020 Ford Edge is on sale now.