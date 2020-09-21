Ford Bronco's Sasquatch package confirmed for manual-equipped SUVs

Enlarge Image Ford

It's a good day in Ford Bronco land, folks. On Monday Ford announced -- following a truckload of fan reaction -- that it will offer the Ford Bronco's Sasquatch package with SUVs equipped with a manual transmission. Take a moment, fans. You did good work, pat yourselves on the back.

Ford spokesperson Mike Levine originally said on Twitter back in July the Sasquatch package, which adds plenty of extra off-road goods to the Bronco, was only meant for Broncos with the 10-speed automatic transmission. He also said at the time Ford is "open to feedback for those that feel otherwise." The feedback clearly skewed one way. It's also a welcome move from Ford to make the added off-road gear available on even the most entry-level four- and two-door Broncos.

The Sasquatch package adds 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires paired with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels. 'Squatching a Bronco also includes Dana front- and rear-locking axles, a suspension tweaked for higher ground clearance and Bilstein shocks. Broncos fitted with the Sasquatch package also boast a two-inch wider track and wider fender flares to complete the transformation. Even better news is the max crawl ratio, which sits at 94.75:1 with the seven-speed manual transmission and its dedicated crawl gear.

Ford hasn't released final prices for the Sasquatch package, but a previous survey to gauge how much buyers will be willing to pay for the added equipment pegged it somewhere between $4,000 and $5,000. For those who plan on taking their Bronco into the thick of things, it's likely money well spent. The first Broncos equipped with the manual and the Sasquatch package won't be ready until late 2021, so you have time to save your pennies.